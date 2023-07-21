Thane: Eknath Shinde's stronghold prepares for Uddhav Thackeray's rally on July 22

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has initiated his Maharashtra tour. Recently, he concluded a two-day visit to Vidarbha. His next destination is Shinde's stronghold. On July 22, Uddhav Thackeray will address a public gathering in Thane.

In preparation for the upcoming elections, Uddhav Thackeray has taken proactive steps by initiating meetings and departmental discussions. On July 22, the Thackeray group has scheduled a rally for the north Indian community at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane. Uddhav Thackeray will personally address the gathering during the event.

The event is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. Recently, in February, Uddhav Thackeray organized a similar rally for north Indians in Goregaon. Now, the Thackeray group is strategically planning to hold this rally in Eknath Shinde's stronghold of Thane. Notably, Uddhav Thackeray has previously attended gatherings of Jain and Gujarati communities. With the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai in mind, the North Indian Rally in Thane holds significant importance as it aims to reach out to both north Indian and Marathi voters effectively.