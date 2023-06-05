Thane: Electric works contractor injured in firing

A 52-year-old contractor involved in the installation of electric meters was injured after unidentified persons allegedly fired at him in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said.

The incident took place at around 6 pm on Sunday when the contractor was standing near his house in Titwala area, Kalyan taluka police station’s inspector Jitendra Thakur said. Some persons arrived there and allegedly fired at him from point blank range, he said.

The contractor was injured. He was initially rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

The police did not give details about the number of culprits and the vehicle used by them for travelling. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official said. Efforts were on to nab the culprits, he added.