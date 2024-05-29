Thane Fire: 9 Injured After Cylinder Blast at Chinese Shop in Dombivli

Days after the massive boiler blast and fire rocked the MIDC area, another blast was reported in Thane's Dombivli on Wednesday, May 29. According to the reports, a cylinder exploded at a Chinese shop near Tip Top Sweet on Tandon Road in Dombivli East.

After the fire was reported, Ram Nagar police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot. According to the fire officials, nine people were injured, two of them critically. However, there was no information about who owned the shop named Siddhi Chinese exactly.

Visuals From the Blast Site in Dombivli

The injured people were identified as Sainath Poochalkar, Amit Jatakar, Satish Kaslakar, Raju Rajbhar, Arun Ahire, Dinesh Sheth, Jagdish Arad, Saadhan Pawar and Vijay Das. Two of these critical patients have been admitted to Shastri Nagar Hospital. Others have been admitted to Ishwar Hospital.

The shop's owner was not present at the time of the incident. Some residents were concerned that the shop was illegal and did not follow fire safety protocols.