Thane: Fire breaks out at 10-storey residential building in Naupada

A fire broke out in a 10-storey residential building in Naupada area here on Tuesday night, a civic official said.It was doused within half an hour and nobody was injured, said chief officer at the disaster control cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi.

The fire broke out around at 9.30 pm in a third-floor flat in a building in Damani Estate, he said. A senior citizen couple and their son were rescued from the house and the cause of the fire was being probed, Tadvi said.

In an similar incident, A fire broke out at a college in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Wednesday morning.Three fire tenders are at the spot and there is no report of any causality yet, according to Mumbai's Fire Brigade authorities.

The fire incident reportedly happened at Kandivali's KES College. There is no information yet as to the number of people inside the building at the time of the fire breaking out and what was the cause of the fire.