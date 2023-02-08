Thane: Fire breaks out at furniture godown, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a furniture godown in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's Thane district, on Tuesday evening, according to a civic official. The warehouse is located on the Bhiwandi Kalyan road in Rajnoli village. The flames also impacted traffic on the Bhiwandi Kalyan route.

According to Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell, no casualties have been recorded in the fire that broke out at a godown in the Pimpalghar area at about 6.30 p.m. Two Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation fire engines were pressed into service, and the firefighting operation was underway, he added.