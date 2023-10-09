Thane: Fire breaks out at spice factory, no casualties reported

A fire incident occurred at a spice factory located on Thane-Belapur road in Maharashtra on Monday afternoon, as confirmed by a civic official.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties in the fire, which began at the spice manufacturing unit in Khairne MIDC around 3 pm. Yasin Tadvi, the head of the disaster management cell of TMC, provided this information.

Three fire engines have been deployed to tackle the blaze, and firefighting operations are currently in progress. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.