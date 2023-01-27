Thane: Fire breaks out in call centre at seven-storey building, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Maharashtra's Thane district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, an official said. Nobody was injured in the accident, he said.

Four fire engines and nearly 60 firefighters took two hours to control and blaze. They also rescued three persons from the terrace of the building.

The fire caused extensive damage to the call centre, he said, adding that a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.