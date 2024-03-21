Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Shop in Dombivli - WATCH

A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop located in Thane's Dombivli East on Thursday, March 21. No reports of injureis or causalties so far. Rescue operation underway.

The blaze erupted near Tata Power Golvali in Dombivli East. According to reports, the fire broke out around midnight, engulfing around 30-40 godowns. Efforts are underway by the fire brigade to extinguish the fire.

Visuals From the Spot

VIDEO | A massive fire broke out at a scrap shop in #Dombivli East, Thane district of #Maharashtra, late last night. No reports of any casualties so far.



Ten to twelve fire tenders have reached the spot and are making concerted efforts to bring the fire under control. Firefighters are working on a war footing to contain the fire. The cause of the fire, however, remains unclear, but it is being suggested that it may have started due to a short circuit.

There has been an increase in fire incidents in Thane district of Maharashtra in the past few days, as a scrap warehouse was gutted in a fire in the Valpada area of Bhiwandi yesterday.