Thane: Foetus found between compound walls of two buildings

A foetus has been found abandoned between the compound walls of two buildings in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. A passer-by on Monday evening spotted the foetus, around six months old, at Sagaon village in Dombivli area, a police spokesperson said.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the foetus to a government hospital for postmortem, he said. A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 317A (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) against the unidentified culprits, the official said.

Yesterday, A 21-year-old pregnant tribal woman has died of sunstroke after walking for seven kilometres from a village to go to a primary health centre (PHC) and then return home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, health officials said.