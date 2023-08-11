Thane: Heavy police force deployed after Five patients die at civic hospital



Following an overnight incident in which a crowd of people gathered there and questioned the officials, alleging the death of five people in a day due to negligence, a heavy police presence has been put in place at a civic-run hospital in Thane, Maharashtra.

The authorities of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where the incident took place late Thursday night, however denied the charge saying that only one patient died there during the day as against the allegation of five fatalities. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad also visited the hospital and alleged the five patients died due to negligence and also claimed that the hospital pretends to treat patients even after their death to make money.

A group of around hundred people gathered at the civic-run hospital around 10.30 pm on Thursday. They questioned the hospital authorities over the death of patients accusing them of negligence. However, no untoward incident occurred, a personnel of Thane police control room told PTI. After the incident, heavy deployment of police was put in place at the hospital, he said.

NCP leader Awhad issued a statement on Friday morning, in which he alleged, As many as five persons died at the hospital in a single day (on Thursday) due to the negligence of the medical staff. While on the one hand, patients are not being admitted to the hospital on the pretext of paucity of beds, the deceased ones are kept in the ICU for hours. Writing about it on X, formerly known as Twitter, Awhad said, One woman called me saying that her husband was not receiving proper medical treatment at the hospital. When I went there, I came to know that her husband was being treated in the general ward. I was then informed that he has been shifted to the ICU. When I went to the ICU, I was told that the patient had already died, but doctors and the hospital administration was treating him for five hours. The woman was not informed about her husband’s death. When I questioned the doctors about it, they could not answer, he said.