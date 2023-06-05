Thane: Iron rod at Metro site falls on car, no casualties reported

An iron rod at a Metro rail construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city fell on a moving car having three occupants and pierced through the vehicle, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 10.15 am at Teen Hath Naka here, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster control officer Yasin Tadvi said.

The iron rod fell from the construction site on the car which was proceeding on the road and pierced through it, damaging the vehicle, he said.

The police later shifted the car to the roadside, the official said. The Metro officials have been directed to take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents, he added.