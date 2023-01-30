Thane: Jobseekers lose nearly Rs 19 lakh in part-time job scam

An unidentified person allegedly duped seven job seekers of over Rs 19 lakh under the guise of providing them with a part-time job in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

An offence was registered on Sunday under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims who lost Rs 2.82 lakh to fraudsters, according to an official from Manpada police station in Dombivili town.

Last month, the complainant said she received a message from an unknown number on an app about the availability of part-time jobs.

The victim was asked to carry out some activities on the app and YouTube, after which some money was credited to her account. However, after carrying out more such activities, she found that Rs 2.82 lakh had been syphoned off from her account, the official said.

On realising that she had been cheated, the woman approached the police and found that six others had been duped in the same manner, he said.

The seven victims have lost nearly Rs 19 lakh in the fraud, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in the case so far.