Thane lake boating under scanner, TMC chief issues warning to violators

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday has announced that strict action will be taken against contractors if safety jackets are not used and rules not adhered to at the boating facilities at Masunda, Upavan, Ambe-Ghosale, and Kharigaon lakes in Thane city. With the current summer vacation, people of all ages throng to these lakes in the evenings to enjoy the boating facilities made available by the TMC.The TMC chief Abhijit Bangar was apprised recently that despite the availability of safety equipment provided by the appointed contractor, necessary precautions and safety measures are not being followed at the lakes.

Masunda Lake is a major attraction in Thane, drawing a large number of visitors for boating on weekends and holidays. Currently, a contractor is responsible for operating boating services in four major lakes within the municipality. However, it has been observed that tourists are being provided with pedal boats without any kind of security measures.Following complaints, Bangar has instructed the TMC's environment department to take appropriate action following which TMC's chief environment officer, Manisha Pradhan, visited Masunda and Upvan Lake on Wednesday to gather information. During her inspection at Masunda Lake, she found that the passenger boat was operating filled beyond capacity and safety jackets and other necessary safety devices were not present on the boat endangering the lives of tourists.Issuing strict warning to the contractor violating rules, Pradhan emphasised that tourists must wear safety jackets before boarding the boat for their own safety. Bangar appealed to citizens to abide by the rules while boating in the city's lakes and to use the necessary safety equipment. He also urged the public to promptly report any deficiencies in this regard to the municipal corporation.