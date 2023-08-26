Thane: Luxury car gutted in fire, two occupants escape unhurt

On Saturday morning in Thane, Maharashtra, two people in a luxury car had a narrow escape when their vehicle caught fire and was completely gutted. The incident took place around 7.15 am in Manpada area of the city, an official said.

The car was approaching the lobby area of a building when it caught fire suddenly. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to jump out of it in time, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Both of them are safe, he said. After being alerted, the fire brigade and RDMC personnel rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. “But the car got reduced to ashes by that time, he said. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the official said