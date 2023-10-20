Thane: Man accused in rape case arrested after being on run for 10 months

A suspect involved in a rape case, who had evaded capture for the past 10 months, was apprehended by the police in Thane district, Maharashtra, as reported by an official on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Thursday arrested Pram Eknath Shinde from a chawl in Umbarli village of Dombivili town in the district, the official said.

The main accused Sumit Sanjay Lobh and Pram Eknath Shinde had allegedly kidnapped a girl from Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district in January, and the former raped her, senior inspector Naresh Pawar said.

An offence was registered against the duo under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(2) (n) (repeated rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.