Thane: Man booked for making and distributing spurious food items of various brands in market

Police have registered an offence against a man for allegedly making, stocking and distributing fake food products of various popular brands, including chocolate spread of a prominent company, at his godown in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said.

The case was registered after the police conducted a raid at the godown on March 8 and seized various fake food items worth Rs 10.5 lakh, the official of Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi division said.

The accused manufactured the food items and packed them in such a manner that it becomes difficult to differentiate between a fake and an original product. He distributed these food items in the market through dealers, the police official said, adding that probe into the case is on.