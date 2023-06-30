Thane: Man found dead on footpath outside jewellery store

A man was found dead on the footpath outside a jewellery store in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said. A man identified as Mukeshsingh Chouhan (36) was found dead outside the shuttered shop on Thursday night, an official from Thane Nagar police station said.

The body has since been sent for post-mortem to a government hospital and a case of accidental death has been registered, he said.

In another incident, the manager of a petrol pump in Kopargaon, Ahmednagar district, was brutally murdered. The tragic event is believed to have stemmed from a minor dispute, and the shocking CCTV footage capturing the murder has gone viral on social media platforms. The accused individual responsible for the crime managed to escape, prompting an ongoing investigation by the police to bring them to justice.