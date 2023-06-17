Thane: Man's self-immolation attempt foiled outside Chief Minister's residence

A 42-year-old man made an attempt to end his life through self-immolation outside the residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday, June 17. The individual, identified as Vinay Pandey, works as an auto-rickshaw driver. Despite his attempt to set himself on fire, timely intervention prevented the tragic incident from occurring.

It has been reported that Vinay Pandey, the individual who attempted self-immolation, is a Shiv Sena activist from the Kopri-Pachpakadi region of Thane. The CRPF jawans stationed outside the Chief Minister's residence in the city successfully intervened and prevented Pandey from carrying out his self-immolation attempt.

The reason behind Pandey's extreme action and the subsequent measures taken are still under investigation.