Thane: Maratha quota supporters ask Jitendra Awhad to step down from stage

Supporters of the Maratha quota, who were conducting an indefinite fast in Thane city, Maharashtra, asked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad to to step down from the stage where they were carrying out the protest when he went to meet them.

The activists advocating for the quota, who have been conducting their protest in front of the district collectorate since October 28, expressed their reluctance to have their demonstration co-opted by political leaders.

Seeing Awhad on the stage, the protesters shouted, No leader of any political party on stage we do not want this agitation to be taken over by political parties. Are you going to give us reservation? No. Then you have no place on the stage. Get down, get down. Awhad later left from the spot. People demanding Maratha reservation have been observing indefinite fasts at different places in Thane.