Thane: Milk delivery man found dead in lift’s duct

A milk delivery man's body was discovered in a lift duct in a residential building in Thane's Mumbra neighbourhood on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Jatashankar Pal (45) and his body was found at around 8.30 pm, they said.

Chief of Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi told PTI that the milk delivery man had gone to the building, Jarina Apartments, at around 9.30 am.

Pal accidentally fell into the duct and died, he said.Local firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel later retrieved the body from the duct, said Tadvi. The Mumbra police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the matter.