Thane: Moving car gets caught on fire at Mumbra Bypass road, 7 members of one family escape unhurt

A moving car caught fire on Thane's Mumbra bypass road on Sunday night, Thane Municipal Corporation officials told ANI. Firefighters reached the accident spot and doused the flames upon receiving word of the incident.

Thane Municipal Corporation officials have confirmed that all seven occupants of the car including two women and three children were pulled out safely while the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Local firemen and disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and put out the blaze in about half-an- hour, but the car was completely charred, the official said.The cause of the fire was under investigation, he added.