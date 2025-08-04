Thane: Nashik Man Loses Leg After Falling from Tapovan Express During Robbery Near Kalyan

A passenger was attacked near Kalyan railway station on August 3. Attackers snatched his mobile phone as well. The victim was hit on his hand as the robbers wanted to grab his phone. The victim is identified as Gaurav Nikam. The 26-year-old man is a resident of Nashik. He visited Thane for some work and was travelling back to Nashik on Sunday. He boarded the Tapovan Express. An unknown person attacked him on his arm between Shahad and Ambivali stations. After attacking him, that unknown person snatched his phone. In this incident, Nikam lost his balance and fell from the train. His left leg went under the wheels of the train. He was seriously injured in this incident. After this, the attacker kicked and hit Nikam again and took his phone from him before fleeing the scene.

A similar incident was reported a few days ago when a man died after he fell from a moving train between Kopar and Diva stations. This incident was reported on July 23. The stretch between Dombivili and Thane is the most crowded stretch of Mumbai’s suburban rail network. The government railway police officials said that the deceased is identified as Munna Yadav, a rag picker from Diva. Yadav lost his balance and fell from the overcrowded train during the peak hours.