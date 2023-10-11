Thane: Navratri mandal secretary booked for extortion bid

An official reported that a case has been filed by the police against the secretary of a Navratri mandal in Thane city, Maharashtra. The accusation pertains to the alleged coercion of an individual to make a monetary donation for the upcoming celebration of the nine-day Navratri festival, scheduled to commence on October 15.

On October 7, a contractor was taking his car inside a building in Wagle Estate area when the accused approached him and asked why he was not giving donation for the festival celebration, the official from Wagle Estate police station said. The accused allegedly threatened the man with dire consequences if he did not pay the money, he said.

Based on the man’s complaint, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 427(whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage), the official said.

