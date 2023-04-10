Thane: Nayab tehsildar held by ACB for bribery

A nayab tehsildar in Thane district was arrested for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe to convert a piece of land from agriculture to non-agriculture category, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The 57-year-old nayab tehsildar had sought Rs 1.42 lakh and he was held in a trap at 4:30pm while accepting the bribe amount, ACB Superintendent of Police Sunil Lokhande said. He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe into the case is underway, Lokhande added.

In an similar incident, Maharashtra revenue department official was nabbed in Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said. The official (talathi) had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for adding his name to the government record as the owner of the land, the ACB said. The amount was negotiated to Rs 10,000.