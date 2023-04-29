Thane: Odisha-bound truck carrying scrap material gutted in fire

A truck carrying scrap material was gutted after it caught fire in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra’s Thane district, a civic official said. Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred around 9 pm on Friday near Shelar village when the vehicle was going to Odisha from Vapi in Gujarat, he said.

On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in an hour, the official said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

On Thursday, At least six shops were gutted when a fire erupted at a fruit market in Maharashtra's Nashik city, an official said. According to fire brigade sources, the blaze broke out in the shops at a fruit market in Panchavati area on Aurangabad Road.

Smoke started emanating from the shops and packing materials caught fire, he said. At least six fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire-fighting operations lasted for four hours, the official said.

