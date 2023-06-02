Thane: Party workers protest after former BJP office-bearer booked for sexually harassing police woman
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 2, 2023 12:33 PM 2023-06-02T12:33:05+5:30 2023-06-02T12:33:25+5:30
A day after police registered a case against a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary from Maharashtra’s Thane district ...
A day after police registered a case against a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary from Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly threatening a policewoman and demanding sexual favours from her, party workers staged a protest on Thursday condemning the action.
Hundreds of BJP members carrying party flags and placards walked to the Manpada police station in Dombivali and shouted slogans against the in-charge for booking the BJP leader.
The case was registered against the former party office-bearer for repeatedly threatening the woman, whose husband is also a police officer, between 2018 to 2023, officials had said on Wednesday.
Kalyan district president of the BJP Sashikant Kamble told the media the police had taken this action with a vengeance and that the former party functionary was not at all at fault. Former Thane MP Jagannath Patil was also a part of the morcha. Though it was claimed to be an all-party morcha, only BJP members could be seen.
Requesting anonymity, a local resident wondered why BJP members were protesting when their party is in power and the home ministry is headed by their senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Open in app