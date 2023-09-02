Thane: Police held man for tampering with weighing scale at construction site



On Saturday that the police in Thane, Maharashtra, had detained a man for allegedly tampering with a weighing scale at a construction site in order to allow the dishonest collecting of scrap.

Security guards at the site caught Abhishek Umesh Veerbhadra near a weighing scale on Thursday. An inquiry showed that he had installed some device on the scale to display a lower weight of the material placed on it.

During questioning, Veerbhadra told the police that he was acting on behalf of one Hemant who has got a contract to collect scrap from the site. The contractor allegedly wanted to transport more scrap but by showing a lower weight, the official said, quoting the accused. Kapurbawdi police are on the lookout for the person named by the accused, the official added.