Thane: Police register case against couple for duping two persons of Rs 30 lakh

Thane city police in Maharashtra have registered a complaint against a couple for allegedly defrauding two people of Rs. 30 lakh while promising them great profits.

According to the station house officer of Kadakpada police station in Kalyan, accused Vishant Vishwas Bhoir and Pooja Vishant Bhoir ran a company named M/s Sai Advisory and Investments.

Between December 2022 and April 2023, they allegedly collected Rs 30 lakh from two persons assuring them of 10 per cent returns on their investments every week, the official said.

However, the accused neither paid the investors any returns nor gave back the principal amounts. They were first evasive and later remained unreachable, said the official quoting the complaint, which was filed on Tuesday. A probe is on and no arrests have been made yet, the official said.