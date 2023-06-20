Thane: Police register case against unidentified persons for hacking siphon off Rs 25 crore

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly hacking into the computer systems of a consultancy firm and siphoning off Rs 25 crore, an official said.

Based on a complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act against the unidentified hackers at Shrinagar police station, he said.

As per the complaint, the computer systems of four merchant firms of the company, which provides various financial services, were breached between April 14 and 22, he said. The hackers allegedly siphoned off Rs 25 crore from the company’s account, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.