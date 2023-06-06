Thane: Police registers case against four as iron rod pierces into car at Metro site

Police in Maharashtra’s Thane city have registered a case against four persons after an iron rod at a Metro rail construction site fell on a moving car with three occupants and pierced through the vehicle on Monday, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place around 10.15 am at Teen Hath Naka here, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster control officer Yasin Tadvi said on Monday. The piece of metal passed through the car roof from the driver’s side and got stuck in the vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered against the worker who was handling the rod, supervisor Hirakumar Sarfi Yadav, site engineer Janardhan Rao, and another person, identified as Tripati, of the contractor firm Nutan Enterprises, said the station house officer of Wagle Estate police station.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering human life) and 427 (mischief causing damage) read with 34 (common intention) based on a complaint by the person who was at the wheel, the official said.

According to the FIR, the contractor had not taken safety measures and had not installed a protective mesh covering the construction site due to which the iron rod fell down.