Thane: Police rescue three missing children, reunite them with parents

Thane district police successfully located two boys, aged 12 and 11, along with their eight-year-old sister, a day after they went missing from their home in Kalyan town, Maharashtra. The children had left for school on Wednesday morning but failed to return, prompting their parents to file a missing person's report on Thursday morning.

Police teams were immediately dispatched to Kalyan, Thane, and Khadavli. According to reports in PTI, CCTV footage from Kalyan railway station revealed the children boarding a train to Kasara. Subsequently, they were found at Khadavli station. The police swiftly intervened, rescuing the children, who were later reunited with their relieved parents.