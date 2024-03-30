Thane Police Reunite Family with Lost Bag Containing 70 Grams of Gold and 15,000 Rs

In a heartwarming display of efficiency and dedication, the Thane Police Department successfully recovered a bag containing valuables that was accidentally left behind in a rickshaw. The incident occurred on March 21, 2024, when a family residing in Panvel was traveling from the Habitat building to Thane Railway Station. In the rush to exit the rickshaw at the crowded station, they inadvertently left behind a bag containing approximately 7 tolas (70 grams) of gold jewelry, an electronic watch, and clothes worth around 15,000 rupees. Realizing their mistake, the family promptly reported the missing bag to the Thane Nagar Police Station. Sub-Inspector Gaurav Rathod quickly registered a complaint and initiated an investigation.

The police team swiftly swung into action, reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the rickshaw. With commendable teamwork, Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Patil of Rabale Police Station and Police Sub-Inspector Pravin Kaluram Jadhav of the Traffic Control Room in Thane tracked down the rickshaw driver and retrieved the lost bag.The family was overjoyed to be reunited with their precious belongings and expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Thane Police Department. This incident serves as a testament to the commitment and efficiency of the Thane Police in ensuring the safety and security of citizens. Their prompt response and dedication to duty have undoubtedly earned the trust and appreciation of the community.