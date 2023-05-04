Thane: Police takes efforts to remove encroachments in vicinity two dargahs inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Thane city police is taking efforts to remove encroachments in the vicinity of two dargahs on Mama Bacha Hills inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park, an official said.

These places of worship are in Yeoor forests within the confines of the national park, Vartak Nagar police station inspector Sandeep Nikam said in a letter to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Pachange.

The MNS has been seeking removal of these encroachments and has petitioned the police, the state revenue department and the local civic bodies on several occasions.