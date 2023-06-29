Thane: Portion of wall collapses due to heavy rains

Heavy rains caused a section of a protection wall to collapse in Thane, Maharashtra, on Thursday, a civic official said. The hunt for a youngster who had fallen into a nullah the day before had also been hampered by the severe weather.

Yasin Tadvi, head of the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, reported that nobody was hurt in the wall incident at MIDC Colony in Railadevi Pada at around 1:30 p.m.

The official said the stretch of the wall that collapsed measured 45 feet x 8 feet. Civic workers barricaded the area and a decision about the remaining portion of the wall, which is in a dangerous condition, will be taken by TMC, he said.

Meanwhile, the search for a 16-year-old boy who fell into a nullah at Diva on Wednesday night resumed in the morning but got hampered due to high tides in the sea, said Tadvi. “The search will continue once the weather settles down, he said. Thane city received 200.08 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the official said.