Thane: Portion of wall collapses in chawl, no casualties reported

A portion of a wall of an unoccupied room in a chawl (row tenements) collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said on Wednesday. No one was injured in the accident at Ram Nagar around 10 pm on Tuesday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.

As a precautionary measure, the official said, the occupants of the three houses next to the chawl have been shifted to safer places.

Earlier in an similar incident on Friday, In Maharashtra's Thane city, a gallery of a chawl partially collapsed after heavy rains, but no one was hurt, according to civic officials After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said. The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.