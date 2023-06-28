Thane: Protection wall of housing complex collapses after heavy rains

Following intense rains on Wednesday, a housing complex's protective wall collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra, according to civic officials. No one was injured in the incident, Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The protection wall of the housing society in Chandanwadi locality collapsed at around 11 am due to heavy rains, he said, the remaining portion of the wall was in a precarious state. A tree nearby was affected and was in a dangerous condition, he said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, the official said. Thane city received 36.07 mm rainfall in just one hour between 9.30 am and 10.30 am and 49.28 mm downpour between 9.30 am and 11.30 am on Wednesday, the official said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner in-charge of disaster control, Sanjay Herwade, paid a surprise visit to the disaster management cell in the morning and reviewed its monsoon preparedness.