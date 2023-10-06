Thane: PWD official arrested for demanding bribe to clear contractor's dues

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has apprehended a Public Works Department (PWD) official in Maharashtra's Thane district. According to media reports, the official, identified as Vishal Gosavi (34), who serves as a junior clerk with the PWD (Tribal), has been arrested on charges of soliciting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor to expedite the clearance of his pending dues.

According to reports, an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Gosavi. The complaint states that the department owed the contractor Rs 5.79 lakh. To facilitate the release of these funds, the accused official allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for the audit officer and an additional Rs 10,000 for issuing the work order. In response to this corruption allegation, the Thane ACB swiftly organized a trap on Thursday evening. During the operation, Gosavi was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 10,000 from the contractor. The case underscores the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within government institutions.