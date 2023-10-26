Thane railway station bags CR's best station for cleanliness Shield

Officials have announced that Thane railway station in the Mumbai division of the Central Railway (CR) has been honored with the 'Best Station for Cleanliness Shield.' This recognition comes as the CR revealed its 'Divisional Efficiency Shields' for the year 2022. Out of a total of 466 railway stations that were assessed, the most outstanding stations and divisions were chosen for these awards across various categories.

Thane railway station was chosen for the Best Station for Cleanliness Shield under the non-suburban grade 1 to 4 categories, while the Best Division for Cleanliness Shield was given to the Solapur division. The Safety Shield was bagged by the Pune railway division of the CR, while the Commercial Shield was shared between Mumbai and Pune divisions jointly, the CR said in a statement.

The Mumbai division of the CR received the Electrical Shield and the Bhusaval division got the Engineering Shield. The Mechanical Shield went to Mumbai and Bhusaval divisions jointly. Operating Shield was bagged by the Mumbai division, the Signal and Telecom Shield by the Pune division and the Accounts Shield by the Solapur division. The Personnel Shield was shared jointly by the Mumbai and Pune divisions jointly and the Medical Shield went to Bhusaval and the Security Shield to Nagpur, the Stores Shield to Pune division, it said.