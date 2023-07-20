Thane receives highest single-day rainfall this monsoon season

Maharashtra's Thane city received a whopping 213.84 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, with a civic official saying it is the highest single-day downpour here in this monsoon season, news agency PTI reported. Heavy rains pounded Thane and neighbouring Palghar districts on Wednesday, causing water-logging in many localities following which more than 250 families from low-lying areas in Thane were shifted to safer places, officials earlier said. Some rivers in Thane and adjoining Raigad were in spate, they said.

Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the downpour in the city in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday was the highest single-day rainfall of this monsoon season. The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued an advisory, asking people not to step out of homes unless necessary. Mumbai received an average 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday, while neighbouring Thane city received a whopping 213.84 mm rainfall during that period. Some coastal districts, including Raigad and Ratnagiri, have been receiving incessant rainfall, officials said.