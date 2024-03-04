Thane: Residents Raise Questions on Selective Action by Towing Services and Traffic Police

Thenekars feel that towing services in the city are taking selective action against the vehicles in the city. On the one hand, there is stringent and rapid action in the residential and secluded areas, whereas there is no proper action in crowded areas with lots of traffic. Residents allege that the towing mafia shields certain crowded ‘no parking’ areas like Court Naka, Thane station, Kasarvadavli market, wine shops, car showrooms, and marriage halls that cause traffic jams in Ghodbunder road but immediately pick up vehicles from residential localities in Anandnagar, Patlipada, Waghbil, Hiranandani that don’t face major traffic issue. Residents also complaint that traffic department doesn’t tow vehicles parked by shopkeepers either on footpath or the road causing traffic jam. Commuters feel that action should definitely be taken against those who break the rules but those rules should be equal for all.

Questions are also raised on the action timings by these towing services. They are not bothered to tow vehicles during peak traffic hours at night. Most of them take action only in afternoon hours like 10 am to 4 pm. Raj Behra, a resident of Swastik residency at Ghodbunder road told LokmatTimes.com that people are always under fear to take away their bikes to nearby shops or medicals due to threatening of towing services. “There are hundreds of vehicles illegally parked at Ghodbunder service road. But they are simply picking up 2-wheelers near our society. These localities are very inside and not on the main roads . If I want to go to a medical store, then I am scared to take by bike due to the fear of towing vehicles. However, they don’t take any action against 4- wheelers which is quite surprising,” told Behra.

The towing charges for bikes and cars are Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively in addition to Rs 500 penalty that will be slapped for wrong parking. Rahul Karandikar, resident from Pornima CHS Dada Patil Wadi Marg opposite Thane railway station told LokmatTimes.com, "Since last 1 year, we are contsanly complaianing that there are many vehicles parked in front of our society that create nuisance for society members. It also causes traffic but towing van doesnt lift these vehicles. I also got to know that some cops of Thane police also park their own vehicles there so action is taken against this matter."

There are many small lanes near Ram Maruti Road, Green leaf hotel, Naupada which are not prone of high- traffic zones where towing vans come and tow bikes. A resident from Naupada told, “Common people are suffering due to heavy fines imposed by towing vans and RTO. There are many shopkeepers who park their vehicles at footpath in Gokhale road but they are being protected by authorities. Why this selective action?”

When asked about this matter, cops from Kasarwadavli sub-division said that for the last 3 weeks, the contract with a private towing service has been ended and will be renewed soon till then beat marshals are taking action and imposing on-the-spot fines instead of bringing the vehicles under the Waghbil bridge due to lack of parking space. Cops assured that the correct action is being taken in all places and as the residents complain, beat marshals immediately leave to see the ground situation. Meanwhile, residents are dissatisfied by the response of towing services and traffic cops as they feel they are extremely harsh on common people who park bikes and cars due to lack of parking spaces and penalize them immediately but no action on hawkers and encroachments.