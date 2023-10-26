Thane: Septuagenarian man’s body found in Railadevi lake

A 70-year-old man's remains were discovered in a lake within Thane city, Maharashtra, as reported by a municipal official. The body was recovered from Railadevi lake situated in the Wagle Estate area at approximately 8:15 am, stated Yasin Tadvi, who heads the disaster management cell of the Thane civic body.

The deceased, identified as Arvind Murudkar, was a resident of Mulund, he said. After being alerted, fire brigade personnel and a team of disaster management cell rushed to the spot and took the body out of water, he said.

It was then sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a case of accidental death was registered, Tadvi said.