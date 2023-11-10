Thane: Seven paan shop owners held for stocking selling banned gutka products

On Friday, the police in Thane city, Maharashtra, arrested seven paan shop owners for allegedly stocking and selling prohibited gutka and tobacco products.

A team of officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday conducted raids and found some paan shop owners stocking up on banned gutka and tobacco products, sub-inspector Ranjit Walke of the Narpoli police station of Bhiwandi division said.

The seven arrested accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and FDA regulations, he said.