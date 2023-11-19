Thane Shocker: Man stabbed multiple times in full public view

In a shocking incident, in Thane's Mumbra locality, a youth was stabbed and left bleeding on a busy road after a heated argument. The incident was caught on camera as it was recorded by one of the people present at the crime spot. The incident took place on Saturday (November 18) in Thakur Pada area of Mumbra area. In the video, it can be seen that two people are involved in a confrontation. However, the dispute took a turn for the ugly, as one of the people involved in the argument took a knife and repeatedly attacks the victim.The victim has been identified as one Salim Siddiqui. Initial reports indicated that the conflict between the two and the subsequent attack was a result of a money dispute between the two.

The incident took place in front of a paan-bidi or cigarette shop. A man is heard telling the attacker to stop and take the victim to the hospital as the person attacked was bleeding profusely. However, though the incident took place on a busy road, no one came to the rescue of the youth who was attacked when the aggressor stabbed him with a knife randomly and suddenly. However, the victim was in his senses as the injuries were not life-threatening as the cut was on his hand near the elbow. "Your information has been reported to Senior Police Inspector, Mumbra Police Station for necessary action," said the Thane Police's official handle on X (formerly Twitter). However, no arrest was made by the police at the time of filing this report. Last week in another incident, a man was stabbed in Thane for refusing to give money for liquor. The accused, who was inebriated, asked the victim for money to buy liquor. When the victim refused, the accused allegedly stabbed him to death with a knife. The victim died on the spot, the official said. The accused was later arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). He was produced before a local magistrate who remanded him in police custody till October 26, the official said