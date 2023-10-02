Thane: Special POCSO court sentences man to 7 years in jail for sexual assault

A man has been sentenced to seven years in jail in a case related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by a Thane court. Special Judge (POCSO) DS Deshmukh, in a recent ruling, imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on Rohit More, as reported by an official.

On November 19, 2017, More had kissed the victim and touched her inappropriately, Special Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu said. More was convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for penetrative sexual assault and other offences, he said.

Eight witnesses were examined, he added.