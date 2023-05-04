Thane: Street seller with disabilities assaulted by man over four bananas

Police have registered a case after a streetseller with disabilities was assaulted by a man over four bananas in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

In his complaint to Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police, Saddam Hussain (29) said he was attacked on May 1 when he was out on a street in Bhayandar to sell bananas.

Hussain said a man picked up four bananas from his cart and moved on. When Hussain asked him to pay for the fruits, the man turned violent, said the official.

A video clip of the incident shows the unidentified man kicking Hussain and viciously pushing him down to the ground. The visual also shows a few passersby rushing to save the differently abled banana seller.

The man also used abusive language, the complainant told the police, adding that he lost Rs 3,000 in the melee. Police are investigating the matter and no arrest has been made yet, said the official.