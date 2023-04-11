Thane: Team of policeman attacked by man while resolving marital dispute

A team of policemen was attacked and injured when they went to resolve a dispute between a couple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place in Kalyan town on Sunday night, when beat marshals were informed that a man was beating up his wife in Kolsewadi, inspector S G Gavali of Kolsewadi police station said.

On seeing the policemen, the man got agitated and attacked them and even bit one of the cops. The man was finally pinned down and placed under arrest, he said.

In an similar incident, A police team was attacked in Jogeshwari in Mumbai by an accused in an NDPS case, his mother and seven others, an official said. The incident took place on Friday night in Prem Nagar area of Jogeshwari East, leaving a sub inspector and two constables injured, he said.