Thane: Teen arrested for disrespectful comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji on Instagram

A teenage boy, aged 16, has been arrested for reportedly sharing disrespectful remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the social media platform, Instagram.

On Sunday, the Bhiwandi police took into custody a young boy for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Instagram. According to reports, an auto-rickshaw driver named Uday Pawar discovered the offensive comment made by an individual with the username 'avesh_id' on Instagram at midnight on May 5. Pawar reported the matter to the authorities, along with members of Bajrang Dal, at the Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi, leading to the arrest of the underage offender.

Upon investigation, the police discovered that the offensive post on Instagram was actually posted by a minor. Subsequently, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the young boy under sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).