Thane: Thieves break into flat, flee with valuables worth Rs 35.8 lakh

A security guard and three others allegedly broke into a flat in a housing society and decamped with gold and cash worth Rs 35.8 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, PTI reported.

The incident occurred on Friday night, prompting the police to register an offence under sections 457 (housebreaking), 380 (theft), and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The alleged culprits, including security guard Gagan Bahadur (48), his wife Suman (46), and two unidentified individuals, targeted the flat in Kalyan's Chikanghar area while the occupants were attending a garba event.

To gain entry, the accused utilized a ladder to reach the flat on the first floor, entering through the bathroom window. Once inside, they used a screwdriver and cutter to break open the locker in the bedroom and make away with gold jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 35.88 lakh. Following the theft, the accused have gone into hiding, prompting a manhunt by authorities to apprehend them.