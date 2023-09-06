Thane: Three workers trapped in 15-foot pit during gas line repair work rescued

During the repair of the Mahanagar gas line in Ambernath's Forest Naka area, a pit, 15 feet deep, collapsed, trapping all three workers inside. The fire brigade came to their rescue, and they were subsequently evacuated and admitted to a central hospital for treatment.

There is a significant Mahanagar gas station at Forest Naka, supplying gas to the entire city. During the repair of the main Mahanagar gas line leading to this station, a 15-foot-deep pit was excavated, and large stones were extracted from it. While digging the pit, a pile of soil placed on the road above unexpectedly collapsed, trapping three labourers working inside the pit.

All three workers were buried in the soil up to their waists when large stones fell along with the soil. The three workers have been identified as Suresh More, Kalichandra, and Laxman Yamkar. The large stones in the pit were removed using JCBs, and the debris was cleared separately to safely rescue the workers. There is also anger against Mahanagar Gas for not providing safety equipment to workers during line repairs.