Thane to witness water supply shutdown on Jan18

Thane Municipal Corporation said on Monday that water supplies in some Thane areas may be disrupted on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The civic body would undertake maintenance work under the STEM water authority.

In a press release, Thane Municipal Corporation stated that water leaks near NH-3, leaks near Lodhadham on the main water supply channel, the installation of vacuum air valves on the main water channel at Saket Bridge, the newly laid 1168 mm to Indiranagar, connecting the water channels to the main water channel, and carrying out essential daily maintenance and repair work in the water supply will be completed.

The civic body stated that the water supply will be cut off to allow the STEM Water Authority to perform maintenance and repair work on the scheme.

"Accordingly, on Wednesday from 9.00 am to Thursday at 9.00 am at Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanyanagar, Vartaknagar, Saket, Ritupark, Jail, Gandhinagar, Rustamji, Siddanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samtanagar, Siddheshwar, Eternity, Johnson, the water supply will be completely shut off for 24 hours in some areas of Mumbra and Kalwa in Thane," the statement said. ’

The release further said that due to the water supply shut down, the water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next one to two days until the water supply is completely restored. On behalf of the Thane Municipal Corporation, an appeal has been made to the citizens to store sufficient water and to cooperate with the civic body.